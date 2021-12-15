South African court orders Zuma to return to jail

A court in South Africa has ordered the return to jail of former president Jacob Zuma.

The decision invalidates a previous decision to free Zuma on parole on medical grounds.

The 79 year old former president was sentenced to 15 months in prison for having repeatedly refused to appear before an inquiry commission investigating corruption during his time in office.

Zuma's incarceration in July sparked a wave of unprecedented violence in Kwazulu-Natal and Johannesburg.

The former president was freed on September 5th on medical grounds.

The lastest court decision can be appealed by the former president.