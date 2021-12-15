South African court orders Zuma to return to jail

South Africa
A court in South Africa has ordered the return to jail of former president Jacob Zuma.
The decision invalidates a previous decision to free Zuma on parole on medical grounds.
The 79 year old former president was sentenced to 15 months in prison for having repeatedly refused to appear before an inquiry commission investigating corruption during his time in office.
Zuma's incarceration in July sparked a wave of unprecedented violence in Kwazulu-Natal and Johannesburg.
The former president was freed on September 5th on medical grounds.
The lastest court decision can be appealed by the former president.
01:21
Former SA President Jacob Zuma releases book defending his tenure
00:45
South Africa pays tribute to former president Frederik Willem de Klerk
02:02
Rastafari want more legal marijuana for freedom of worship
02:37
South Africa records spike in Covid hospitalizations, an Omicron-wave record
01:11
In Cape Town, a 'Vaxi taxi' offers Covid-19 vaccines to locals
01:35
South Africa: Govt will turn to alternative legislation to redistribute land- Justice Minister says