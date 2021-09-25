Sparks and adrenaline fly in South Africa car 'spinning'

Now recognized as a motor sport, spinning originated in South Africa's townships in the late 1980s, when gangsters would spin stolen cars to show off their loot. Outside Johannesburg, where hundreds of people gather to watch the cars spin in circles at breakneck speed, stuntmen hang precariously out of windows. Plumes of white smoke rise into the air as drivers take turns spinning in circles. The most daring let go of the steering wheel or hang upside down from the open doors as the vehicle continues to race. Spinners spend hours in garages refinishing their race cars. Most are old BMWs with modified engines, suspensions and exhausts. The tournaments have resumed after a break of more than two years due to the coronavirus.