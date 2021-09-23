Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Marseille: a giant puppet alerts on the fate of migrant children

From the top of her 3.5-meter tall wooden figure, Amal, a puppet representing an uprooted Syrian child, landed like a rock star on the port of Marseille, one of the stops on a journey that began in Turkey and will end in November in the United Kingdom. The large doll representing a Syrian girl in search of her mother landed on Wednesday on the esplanade of the Museum of Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean (Mucem), in an overexcited atmosphere and under the applause. The puppet left Gaziantep, a Turkish city on the Syrian border, on July 27 and is due to reach Manchester in the United Kingdom on November 3, after having traveled 8,000 kilometers and crossed eight countries, where hundreds of cultural events are scheduled to welcome it. This odyssey, called "The Walk", is intended to raise awareness in Europe about the plight of migrants, especially unaccompanied or separated children.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..