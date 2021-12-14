Welcome to Africanews

Simone Biles named Time Athlete of the Year

By Africanews

USA

American gymnast Simone Biles has been named Athlete of the Year by Time magazine.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world and a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

The athlete was praised for putting her mental health first after pulling out from the final at four events during the Tolkyo Olympics.

A month after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles testified before the US senate hearing into former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Biles along with hundreds of athletes accused the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee of failing to stop the abuse.

