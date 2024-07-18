Egypt's boxing team ready to strike in Paris

Egypt's boxing team is finalising preparations for the Paris Olympic Games. The country is taking its biggest ever delegation to the Games.

Among those getting ready is Youmna Ayyad, the first Egyptian woman boxer to qualify for the Olympics.

"As an Egyptian and Arab girl representing Egypt in the Olympics, I am filled with pride and responsibility to win a medal," said Ayad.

Several fighters will be arriving in Paris in high spirits having won medals at the African Games in Ghana in March.

Omar Al-Awadi picked up a silver medal in the 71kg weight category while Rahma Mahfouz also secured a second-placed finish in the 60kg division.

"After qualifying, I watched every other qualification in Asia, Europe and other championship qualifying for the Olympics. They’re high levels of professionalism and so are we, and hopefully no one will be better than me and I win all my fights," said Al-Awadi.

The country hopes to take around 150 athletes to the Paris Games, 18 more than it sent to Tokyo where it bagged six medals - a gold, a silver and four bronzes.

"I think the judgement committee will be clean this Olympics, as the International Olympic Committee will be supervising it. The judge should only see two colours; red and blue, regardless of who they are or where they’re from, only the best should win," said Saeed Hassan, a boxing coach.

At the Paris Games, Egypt will compete in 21 disciplines including boxing.