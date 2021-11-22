Sudan: Youth protest deal between Abdalla Hamdok and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudanese youth have opposed the newly signed political agreement between Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

A number of Sudanese youth took to the streets of Khartoum, kassala and the northern city of Atbara, on Sunday protesting the newly signed deal between Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The youth expressed disappointment at Hamdock saying they will not agree to any deal involving the army.

A Sudanese protester, Ahmed Badraldin said: "Currently, Hamdok is no longer accepted in the streets. If you hear the chants now, they all changed to calls against him. By doing what he did, he betrayed the street. He betrayed all the deals we had with him for a civilian government and a transition to civilian rule."

Mohamed Abdelnabi Mohamed Ali, also added ; "Just as protesters burnt millions of tyres on the streets, they will continue to do so regardless of those who object. With this step, which is hard to describe, Hamdok has truly let down the youths and the Sudanese people."

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was the face of the country's fragile transition to civilian rule for more than two years before he was ousted and detained in a coup last month.

The coup has since claimed about 40 lives according to medics.

After weeks of house arrest, during which Sudan was rocked by mass protests, he officially returned to government under a deal signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Hamdok, a British-educated economist who worked for the United Nations and African organisations, carved out an image as a champion of good governance and transparency over the course of a long and varied career.

He emerged as Sudan's civilian leader after a series of unprecedented, youth-led protests brought down long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir, who was arrested by the military in April 2019.

Hamdok was outside Sudan and not directly involved in the protest movement, but the appointment of the technocrat was welcomed by the population as well as the international community.