Sudan's reinstated PM Hamdok resumes duties

Sudan's reinstated prime-minister, Abdalla Hamdok, said on Monday that he will have the authority to form an independent government.

His comments took place one day after signing a deal with the military that almost one month earlier staged a coup and placed him under house arrest.

Hamdok, who was re-elected as prime minister with the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, signed a political agreement on Sunday in order to end the management crisis that followed the military intervention on October 25th.

As part of the deal, Burhan rescinded his decision to dismiss Hamduk as prime minister.

The Prime Minister's Office also reported that Hamduk had officially taken up his duties.

"This is a key part of the political agreement we signed, that the prime minister should have the power and the authority to form an independent and technocratic government in absolute liberty and without any pressures. This is what we signed the agreement for.

I'd like to speak frankly, I don't have any personal ambitions, to remain a figurehead or to join a particular party or group, or to gain higher popularity. I'm only driven by the responsibility placed on my shoulders. I am guided only by the ambitions and hopes of the Sudanese people", admitted Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan's reinstated prime minister.

According to Sudanese medical sources, since the October coup that at least 41 people have lost their lives in protests.

"The agreement is part of solving the problem because this needs a solution. Hamdok’s speech is convincing because he saw the killing of young people in the streets and the country is going backwards, which does not lead to improving the situation" said Omar Sayed, a Sudanese resident.

Others, such as Sudanese resident Ahmed Seif, expressed their disappointment.

"After people put their hopes and ambitions on Hamdok, he signed in the end. We are actually shocked, but Hamdok will fall and the street will say its opinion in the end", he said.

The country's leading political opposition parties have said they reject the deal with the generals.

During the signing of the agreement with the military, Hamdok said that his main goal was to stop the ongoing bloodshed of the country's youth.