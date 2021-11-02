Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan's ousted prime minister calls for reinstatement

Ousted Prime of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Sudan

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok says the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave way to a solution in the country.

According to the information ministry, Abdella Hamdok spoke during a meeting with ambassadors of the United States, Britain and Norway at his home, where he is under house arrest.

Prior to this, thousands of Sudanese had staged a demonstration on sataurday marching against the army's October 25 power grab, where top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership.

Major cities in the country appear dead since the protests. Some forms of economic activities are on a halt.

In Khartoum for instance where many government employees are refusing to work as part of a nationwide protest campaign, few Shops were opened.

Soldiers from the army and the much-feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were seen on many streets in Khartoum and Omdurman

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..