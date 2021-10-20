10 years since Kadhafi death, stability still eludes Libya

The 10th anniversary of former Libya’s leader Moamer Kadhafi comes as the country prepares for December elections, part of a United Nations-led peace process that some hope will help start a new, more peaceful chapter in Libya's history.

Since Gaddafi’s demise, Libya has fractured along regional and ideological lines, with an assortment of mafia-like militias and their foreign backers vying for control of the oil-rich country.

"In regards to the situation in Libya in the last 10 years since the death of Moamer Kadhafi, the county went through phases. At first, the situation was good, but then things started to get worse a bit by bit until we got to now," said Issam el-Mejri, a Tripoli businessman.

"After that 10 years have passed since the death of Kadhafi, we're currently living in conflict due to a failure in crisis management," said Abdelfattah Benour, a Tripoli civil servant.

Many Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will help solve the crisis.

The presidential poll is set for December 24 and the legislative elections in January.

"We are hoping that the elections of the 24th of December will lead to a better life and to political stability and security, as well as a civil transition to a state of law," said Ahmed al-Rashrash, Libyan analyst.

Kadhafi ruled Libya with an iron fist for 42 years after a 1969 coup against the monarchy, portraying himself as a revolutionary, Arab and African hero while mercilessly crushing all opposition.

The ceasefire agreed to in October 2020 continues to hold and the Government of National Unity is hanging on as Libya's sole government.