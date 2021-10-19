"The Rumba Kings" documentary explores the golden age of Congolese rumba

Exploring the golden age of Congolese rumba is what offers the documentary "The Rumba Kings", selected at the Pan-African Film Festival which will take place in Cannes from October 19 to 24.

The film by Peruvian director Alan Brain, who worked for several years in Kinshasa, takes us back to the crucial years before the country’s idipendence.

"I was a member of a salsa orchestra with Congolese musicians, and we were playing salsa covers. And somebody from that orchestra introduced me to Congolese rumba. So I think my love for Congolese rumba, my love for Congolese culture, my love for Congo and the need to tell these stories on a big window are the main reasons why I decided to make this film." said Alain Brain.

This is not only a documentary about music but also about the country's painful colonial past. A country that has overcome oppression, and that has forged a national identity through music.

The movie also traces the history of the song that gave Africa its own independence tune: chacha independence.

For his documentary, Alan Brain went to meet all these musicians who made Congolese rumba. He also gives voice to other big names in African music such as Papa Wemba or Manu Dibango.

We also discover the point of view of journalists and historians, all embellished with unpublished archive images.

The director worked for several years on this exceptional documentary.

"The Rumba Kings" is therefore a film for rumba lovers, but also for history fans.