Al Attiyah wins at Morocco Rally again, but 2-wheel competition hots up

Another day and another race in the heart of the desert. In Zagora, Nasser Al Attiyah the experienced Toyota driver is heading towards his 6th victory in the Rally Morocco. The Qatari driver brilliantly won the second stage of the 120 km-long event on Sunday.

Nasser Al Attiyah once again beat the British driver Yazeed Al Rajhi's Toyota, who was second in the overall standings by more than 10 minutes.

" The fight was really very tight, especially before the last 120 kilometers. But I was happy, the last 120 we really pushed. We had good navigation in the last 50 kilometers without any mistake but it was not easy. We build good confidence, you know," Nasser Al Attiyah said.

In the motorcycle category, Austrian Matthias Walkner took the overall lead after his victory on Sunday. It was a good day for the Red Bull KTM Factory Team and the Chilean riders, with Jose Ignacio Cornejo and Pablo Quintanilla on the podium.

In the general standings, Walkner takes over the first place from the Spaniard Joan Barreda Bort. But the winner of the 2019 edition has only 19 seconds ahead of Pablo Quintanilla.