Aïr Info and Sahara FM control the airwaves in northern Niger

In northern Niger, a media outlet called Air Info has established itself as the leading news source on the Sahara, complete with its own radio station, Sahara FM.

Based in Agadez, Air Info covers a vast region that is also sparsely populated.

For the editor-in-chief, this radio station focuses on news and topics that matter to the local population.

Oumarou Sani, Editor-in-chief of Sahara FM (male, French, 19 sec):

"It's an outlet that deals with features, especially features that interest the local population, that's why we say that it is the news of the great northern region. Information that you won't find in certain outlets, you will find in Aïr Info", said Oumaru Sani, Editor-in-chief of Sahara FM.

The region is rich in news covering difficult topics such as drugs and weapons trafficking, migration dramas and armed groups.

This is an issue for some of the thirteen professionals working here.

"Nobody protects me, I don't even have a guard. So I am very exposed, I am obliged sometimes, when there are very strong, very dangerous stories, to pass them on to colleagues", comments the director of Aïr Info, Ibrahim Manzo Diallo.

On the first floor, Salah Tsofo also known as Koffi Anan to his listeners, is a familiar voice in the morning.

His show is broadcast in Hausa, one of many local languages.

"I present the show Barka Da Kwana, in other words "Good morning Agadez". It's a morning wake-up call that I host from eight o'clock until nine o'clock. It's a program that is very popular with people. Basically listeners can call in and make special dedications to their relatives and friends", says radio host Salah Tsofo also known as Koffi Anan.

Since humble beginnings in 2002, Aïr Info and Sahara FM have become an established presence in the region and a key player in the provision of news.