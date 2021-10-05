Report highlights violence against women in eastern DRC

Violence and sexual aggressions suffered by women in Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, were back at the top of the agenda on Tuesday as the results of an independent inquiry were announced.

The report focussed on the violence perpetrated against women by staff from the World Health Organisation (WHO), during the Ebola outbreak between 2018 and 2020.

For some, the conclusions are a first step in the path to justice.

Aimée Kyakimwa, female leader of the city of Beni

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this report and as it has been said that justice will be done, we are waiting for this justice so that the victims are at least taken care of", said Aimée Kyakimwa, female leader of the city of Beni.

In the conclusions, the report outlined a total of 63 women and 12 men with an average age of 20 years old.

The expectation is that this report will help more women to come forward.

"Apart from a few women who were interviewed, there are many who were not aware that there was this investigation and many who were not interviewed and many who did not denounce", commented Jeanne Alasha, advisor to the Governor of Ituri in charge of gender, family, children and humanitarian action.

The investigators identified 83 alleged offenders, 21 of those were employed by the WHO and the rest by local health authorities and other organisations.