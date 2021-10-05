Libya gears up for reconstruction

By Africanews
Libya
A major construction and building trade fair opened Tuesday in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.
For three days, some 500 national and international exhibitors will display their products as the country embarks on a massive rebuilding drive.
Khaled al-Bedawi is an employee at a real estate investment company and believes it's time to turn the page.
"We are entering the stage of stability during which reconstruction will take place. Libya is catching up with the countries that are in the field of real estate investment, such as Turkey and Egypt that have witnessed a great rebirth. Libya will follow on the same path", he said at the opening of the event.
Fourteen thousand visitors are expected to attend this event, the organisers claim it's the largest of its kind in North Africa.
The end of fighting and relative political stability have raised hopes for reconstruction in Libya.
Despite progresses made, the security situation in the country remains precarious.
