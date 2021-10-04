Ethiopia's Lemma, Kenya's Jepkosgei win London Marathon

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei and Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia produced dominant performances to win the women's and men's race in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Jepkosgei ran away from the leaders in the closing stages to add the London title to the New York Marathon she won in 2019 - beating Ethiopia's Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw and Ashete Bekere into second and third, with a time of two hours 17 minutes and 42 seconds.

Lemma finished third in London in 2020 but timed his effort perfectly, beating Kenya's Vincent Kipchuma and Mosinet Geremew in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second.

There was a Swiss double in the wheelchair races with victory for Manuela Schar and Marcel Hug.

It was a second London win for Scar and third for compatriot Hug.