Morocco hosts consultations between Lybia's rival factions

Morocco's capital, Rabat, hosted consultations between Libya's two rival bodies on a dispute involving electoral law.

The meeting takes places less than three months before presidential and legislative elections announced for December 24th.

The US envoy to Libya urged the two sides to reach agreement.

"In order for the elections to take place on December 24th, as planned, the electoral campaign must begin immediately in one or two weeks, and in order to do so, there must be a legal and constitutional base, and this is what the Libyan representatives are going to establish today", announced US envoy to Libya, Richard Norland.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011 that violence has prevailed in Libya.

The chaos has been marked in recent years by rival powers in the east and west of the country.