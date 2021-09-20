Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan athletes Kiprono, Lagat, win men's and women's Rome Marathon

By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

Langat Clement Kiprono and Peris Cherono Lagat won the men's and women's Rome Marathon, respectively, on Sunday.

Kenya's Kiprono finished ahead of Emmanuel Naibei and Ulfata Deresa Geleta with a time of two hours, eight minutes and 22 seconds.

The women's marathon was lead mostly by Kenyan athlete Judith Jurubet, but in a late surge her compatriot Peris Cherono Lagat crossed the line ahead with a time of two hours, 29 minutes and 29 seconds.

Last year’s race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s edition was pushed back from April, its normal spot on the calendar, for the same reason.

More than 7,500 runners were on the early-morning starting line in the shadow of Rome’s Colosseum. The city’s mayor, Virginia Raggi, was the race’s ceremonial starter.

