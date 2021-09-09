Algeria throws welcome party for Tokyo Paralympic team

Algeria's Paralympians received a warm welcome on Wednesday when they arrived back in the capital's main airport from the Tokyo Paralympics.

There was a public outcry for the way the previous arrivals were treated when they returned from Japan, with the result that Algeria's Ministry of sports went as far as dismissing several officials to calm the anger.

"Those people of special needs who raised the banner high, we will honour them as they should be," said Abdul Razzaq Sabbkak, the country minister of youth and sports.

While Algeria had arguably their worst Olympics participation in Tokyo last month, Paralympians more than made up for it by winning a total of 12 medals, four of which were gold.