Did Kenya give its Olympic heroes cold shoulder?

Did Kenya shove off its athletes on arrival after the Olympics?

Kenyans took to the social media on Wednesday to express their frustrations after the Olympic team lead by the prominent runner Eliud Kipchoge landed Wednesday to a low-key reception at the airport.

Local media reported that there were no signs of any key government official or even ceremonious activities like dancing to welcome Africa’s top athletes at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Team Kenya won four gold medals, four silver and two bronze to finish first in Africa and 19 globally.

A tweet by the Sports Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed to welcome the athlete didn't go well with many Kenyans.

Kenyan took to Twitter and Facebook to vent their anger over the cold reception of the country’s leading athletes.