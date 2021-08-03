Why Kenya barred its Deputy President from travelling to Uganda

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto was set for a private trip from Kenya to Uganda, the second time in a month, but was stopped by the immigration officers at the airport on Monday.

Local media reported that immigration officials insisted that Ruto had to get clearance from the head of state, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto was traveling alongside the other three members of parliament who first denied clearance but were later allowed to fly.

Reports further indicated that among other passengers was the presence of a Turkish businessman by the name Harun Aydin.

Harun Aydin, 29, was arrested in Germany while he was a student. It was alleged that he was among the leading members of the militant group based in Cologne known as the “Caliph of the Cologne”.

The group wanted to unite the Islamic world in a single caliphate based in a liberated Istanbul.

Harun Aydin was among the passengers that intended to fly together with Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto to the neighboring country, Uganda.

Authorities in Kenya were aroused by Aydin’s frequent trips to the country from Istanbul, Cairo, and Addis Ababa.

Local media reports indicate that Aydin has made several visits alongside Kenya’s Deputy President including his last trip to Zanzibar and also in a previous visit to Uganda.

Kenya’s news wave on Monday evening was dominated by the fact that the government had barred Ruto, whose relation with the current President Uhuru Kenyatta has turned sour.

The duo was considered close allies when they won Kenya’s election both in 2013 and 2017 with Ruto depicting utmost solid support to Kenyatta hoping to be backed up in the forthcoming national election.

Kenyatta who is ineligible to stand is alleged to be backing former prime minister and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, against an old understanding with his deputy.

Ruto has linked this recent move to political humiliation terming it cowardice of his foes.

“I have been stopped from flying to Uganda because the system believes only the children of the rich and famous can fly to foreign countries and dine with Presidents. But we have God and we will overcome. I am putting the tribalists and dynasties on notice that our patience has run out and we will not take any more humiliation. Let the face me openly instead of hiding behind their lowly serfs the civil service,” Ruto said.