Congo seeks way out of economic crisis, interview with PM Anatole Collinet Makosso

Republic of the Congo
Our guest today is the Prime Minister of Congo, Anatole Collinet Makosso. He is live with us from Brazzaville, the Congolese capital.
Our guest today is the Prime Minister of Congo, Anatole Collinet Makosso. He is live with us from Brazzaville, the Congolese capital.
Go to video
FIFA suspends former DR Congo's council member Constant Omari
Go to video
Moroccans lament as Sinopharm's vaccines run up against EU barriers
01:32
Sudan: Protests in Khartoum over price-spiking petrol subsidy removal
01:15
Fuel prices almost double in Sudan for a country facing deep economic crisis
00:54
Chadians line up for Sinopharm as COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins
01:35
Activists tussle with police in Tunis at PDL protests over price hikes