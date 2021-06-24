WRC drivers back in Kenya after 19 years wait

Kenya
After a 19 years wait, Kenya's Safari Rally makes its big return to the 2021 World Rally Championship.
The world famous African race will once again gathers the best drives in Kenya.
7 times world champion Frenchman Sebastien Ogier will be one of the big favourites of this race.
At the wheel of his famed Toyota, the driver which sits at the top of the leaderboard was the fastest on Wednesday's shakedown, a 5 km test run at full speed
Ogier managed to get the better of his teammate Elfyn Evans, finishing ahead of him and two Hyundai cars, those of Belgian Therry Neuville and Spaniard Dani Sordo
The Safari Rally will finish on Sunday at the foot of Mount Kenya.
