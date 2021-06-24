Berlin conference on Libya makes ''progress'' towards elections

Germany and the United Nations on Wednesday brought together representatives of Libya with powers that have interests in the country at a conference.

The aim was to discuss progress toward securing elections in the North African nation among others.

The meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken among those attending, was a follow up to the January 2020 conference. At that meeting, leaders agreed to respect an arms embargo and to push the country's warring parties to reach a full cease-fire. Germany has tried to act as an intermediary.

"Let us all together work in establishing and consolidating stability in Libya. The stability of Libya is essential to paving the way for and holding credible transparent and national elections in December. It's also imperative for reinstating Libyan sovereignty", Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Mangoush said.

Countries that have been involved in the process include the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, along with Italy, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told delegates that the international community would not rest until the last foreign fighters had left Libya.

"The fact that we have gathered here today and that we have all come back is proof that we will give the guarantee, both the participants in the Libya Conference and, above all, the United Nations, that we will not let up and that we will not rest until the last foreign forces have left Libya", Maas said.

Najla Mangoush expressed hope that foreign mercenaries will pull out of the country in the next days. It follows "progress" made at this new round of peace talks in Berlin.