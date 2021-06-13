DRC postpones Patrice Lumumba tributes over Covid-19 surge

As the Health crisis worsens in the country, Democratic Republic of Congo's president Felix Tshisekedi has warned the DRC could face a deadly third wave of Covid-19 contaminations.

Drastic measures are set to be announced in the days to come.

"The situation of the Covid pandemic is serious. We have seen an upsurge in cases of infection and, unfortunately, in cases of death as well. Our hospitals are saturated," DRC president Felix Tshisekedi said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded 3 deaths and 254 new contaminations on Friday, with 210 in capital city Kinshasa alone.

"Drastic measures are required to face this increase in infection, which has the potential to be more virulent than the first two waves," Felix Thisekedi added.

As a result of the recent surge of contaminations, the DRC has also decided to postpone a series of tributes to Patrice Lumumba until January 2022.

"We must prioritize the health of our compatriots. And so unfortunately I regret to announce the postponement of this ceremony," Felix Thisekedi said.

The memorials the country’s first democratically elected prime minister following the independance had originally been scheduled for June 2021.