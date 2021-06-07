Mali's transitional president Goita names new prime minister

In Mali on Monday not only was the interim president Colonel Goita sworn in but the new leader officially named his number two just hours later.

Opposition leader and former minister Choguel Maiga will be the prime minister of Mali's transitional government, according to a decree read on state television.

Goita dismissed civilian interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane on May 24 after accusing them of failing to consult him about a cabinet reshuffle

Maiga, is a former minister and member of the M5 protest movement, which helped to force out former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August.

The M5 became sidelined in the army-dominated post-coup administration.

But there has been a noticeable rapprochement between the group and the army since the May coup.

Former colonial power France suspended its cooperation with the Malian military and the African Union announced Mali’s “immediate suspension” from the pan-African body in the wake of the coup.