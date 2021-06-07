Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali's transitional president Goita names new prime minister

  -  
Copyright © africanews
ANNIE RISEMBERG/AFP or licensors

By Africanews and AFP

Mali

In Mali on Monday not only was the interim president Colonel Goita sworn in but the new leader officially named his number two just hours later.

Opposition leader and former minister Choguel Maiga will be the prime minister of Mali's transitional government, according to a decree read on state television.

Goita dismissed civilian interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane on May 24 after accusing them of failing to consult him about a cabinet reshuffle

Maiga, is a former minister and member of the M5 protest movement, which helped to force out former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August.

The M5 became sidelined in the army-dominated post-coup administration.

But there has been a noticeable rapprochement between the group and the army since the May coup.

Former colonial power France suspended its cooperation with the Malian military and the African Union announced Mali’s “immediate suspension” from the pan-African body in the wake of the coup.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..