Senegal to start manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines

Senegal has successfully joined the growing list of Africa countries to secure the patent right to manufacture the Covid’19 vaccines next year.

The West African country signed a deal on Monday with a Belgian biotech group Univercells to produce the jabs from next year.

As the world is rushing to vaccinate billions of people against the pandemic, Africa’s initiative to secure the jabs has been minimal given that only 7 million people have been vaccinated.

Senegal joins the likes of Egypt, Morocco and South Africa in the list of African countries that have successfully secured the rights to produce the jabs.

Several reports revealed that the UNivercells had signed a letter of intent for collaboration with Institut Pasteur in Senegal in April.

Univercell further revealed that it will transfer its line of production to Senegal in mid-2022.

The production process will involve the hiring of locals and once the production is fully effected, the jabs will be distributed in the West African region.