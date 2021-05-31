South Sudan: 30% Less emergency food aid as UK cuts foreign spending

In light of the decision of the United Kingdom's government to cut foreign aid spending, many in South Sudan are concerned as Pibor in the northeast -- on the brink of famine, is at the heart of a humanitarian crisis.

Janet Kirakoo, an internationally Displaced Person (IDP), captures the desperation of the situation.

"I don't know how long I can survive. I'm dependent on foreigners for survival. My child and husband are dead. There's no one left."

Joshua Konyi Irer, a Pibor Major General, appears appalled by the decision.

"It is so unfriendly and so inhumane for any country to cut aid at this particular time."

Reportedly, two-thirds of children in South Sudan are malnourished.

A humanitarian crisis that could worsen since the UK -- as the country's second-largest donor, has slashed its emergency food aid contribution by around 30%

Matthew Hollingworth, the World Food Program South Sudan Country Director, explains the current state of affairs.

"We have had to take some really painful and really difficult decisions. So in the areas where we are trying to avert a famine, we are taking from the hungry to give to the starving."

In spite of the aid cuts brought about by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK claims that South Sudan -- destabilized by conflict and unprecedented floods since achieving independence 10 years ago, is still a top priority.