Africa beach soccer enters semi-finals as Mozambique pull surprises

No more group matches, now it's time for the semi-finals.

There’s seriousness in motion for the CAN of beach soccer which began in Senegal on Sunday.

It’s a high level tournament, but Mozambique seems fascinating. It is the team to watch out for like the host country.

"Now the level of the CAN is high compared to time past. It is very strong now. For instance, like yesterday, Mozambique shocked everyone. Now they are first. This year is really impeccable'', said Moroccan forward, Yassine Kerroum.

Team Senegal, a sixth time CAN Beach soccer winner is hopeful for yet another win.

"It's the cup phase now, it is not enough to say today that we are the best to win. The truth is on the ground. I think that if we use the knowledge we have and the virtues of this discipline, I think Senegal will win'', Amadou Diop, former Senegalese coach told our Correspondent, Wahany Johnson Sambou.

Senegal will face Morocco that it knows very well. The two teams have met three times in friendly, and each time, the West Africans have won. This match promises to be very interesting.

"They know us, we know them. We know the North Africans, they mount pressure before the game, screaming from left to right. But the objective is to remain focused on the content, to allow the referees and then play our game. We know that if we impose our physical power on them, they will give in. Senegal has brought several facets in this CAN: technicality, power ... For now, we have not yet forced but against the North Africans we will force under the heat'', said Ngala Sylla, the Senegalese coach.

The Lions of Senegal have no other choice, but to win a sixth CAN. And get one of the two qualifying tickets for the World Cup scheduled in Russia from August 19- 29.

Sambou reports that: "Senegal - Morocco, Mozambique - Uganda. These are the posters of the semi-finals of this African Cup of Nations of Beach Soccer. A very exciting CAN marked in particular by the surprising team of Mozambique which first beat Egypt, then Morocco to present itself as a serious contender for the crown. Many here see a Senegal-Mozambique final. But for that to happen, they will have to win the semi-finals in view of the final on Saturday."