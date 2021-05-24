Qatari foreign minister meets with Libyan officials in Tripoli

Qatari foreign minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attended a joint conference on Sunday in Tripoli With Libyan foreign minister Najla Al-Manqoush in light of Libya’s recent invitation to Qatar to reopen its embassy in the capital city

A move by the interim government to re-establish international connections following Libya's emergence from twn years of tumultuous civil war.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Manqoush expressed gratitude towards Qatar.

"We commend the role of the State of Qatar and its continuous stances in supporting the Libyans since the beginning of the Libyan revolution in 2011. We thank the State of Qatar, the prince, the government and the people for the support of the Presidency Council and the Government of National Unity since the first days, and we also commend the role of Qatar in supporting the Libyan political dialogue and its outcomes."

Qatari foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani echoed a positive sentiment and willingess to progress forward in Libya's fresh post-civil war era.

"We discussed various areas of cooperation, whether it is in support of the transitional phase at the present time and providing what can be provided in terms of services that the Libyan people aspire to, and it was agreed to form working groups to evaluate the agreements between the two countries, as well as looking for opportunities to provide support and cooperation to our brothers in Libya."

Earlier that day,The Qatari official had met with Libya's transitional head Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The Qatari minister added that his nation is looking forward to official visits from Libyan officials towards increased cooperation between the two countries.