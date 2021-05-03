South Africa wins men's 4x100m at World Relays

Poland
Team South Africa on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the men’s 4x100m at the World Athletics Relays event in Silesia, Poland.
Akani Simbine led South Africa's 4x100m quartet to a dramatic victory.
Simbine, a sub-10 second 100m runner, took over the baton three metres down on Brazil's Paulo Andre Camilo de Oliveira but snatched victory on the line by a hundredth of a second in a time of 38.71sec.
The South African national mixed 4x400m team - Ranti Dikgale, Simon Khuzwayo, Deline Mpiti (woman) and Taylon Bieldt (woman) - were sixth in their heat in 3:19.18 on Saturday's opening day of competition and therefore did not qualify for a place in the final.
Meanwhile, Italy, Cuba and the Netherlands took gold at the 4 x 400 metres Relay event. Italy won the mixed 4 x 400 metres Relay event, and the woman's 4 x 100 metres event, while Cuba won the women's and the Netherlands won the men's.
Poland won the women's 4 x 200 metres event, as Germany won the men's 4 x 200 metres event. The first eight finishers in the 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed 4x400m events automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
