UCL: Man-City, PSG ready to face-off in the semi-final

Riyad Mahrez
By Kizzi Asala

and Africanews

Champions League

Riyad Mahrez -- captain of Algeria's African football champion team, will be one of the key players of the second UEFA Champion's League semifinal match between Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday

The player spoke to the media about his readiness for the highly anticipated game.

"I don't know if I'm in the best shape since I've been here, but I think I'm good. I feel very good in the most important moment of the season.

"And, yeah, tomorrow we have to make a big game to try to win. Obviously, we don't have big stars like (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo, but the level of our team is unbelievable.

"Everyone can play. Everyone can make a difference. And it's more a collective team."

ManCity was a tournament favourite last year before losing to Olympique Lyonnais.

Mahrez says the team's players are determined to succeed following last season's Champions League quarter-finals disappointment.

Both Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are fit to help Paris reach a second UCL final in a row.

As is also Senegalese player Gana Gueye who had a central role in the previous round against Bayern.

