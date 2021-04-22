Africa's dynamics in tech-world is promising-Haweya Mohammed [Interview]

Africanews is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Our journalist Pascale-Mahé Keingna interviewed Haweya Mohammed, who is the founder, alongside Amine Youssouf, of the marketplace specialized in tech, Afrobytes, an African innovation center based in Paris that seeks to reenchant the Africa brand.

Five years ago, innovation centers were already present on the continent, notably in Ghana and Kenya. One of these companies was Afrobytes created in 2015.

Haweya takes us through the journey to see if Africa has been indeed successful in the tech world and what really awaits us in the coming years.