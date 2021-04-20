Ghana's special effects makeup artist pioneer transforms African film

What began as a simple love for horror movies later evolved into an artistic hobby and is now a full-blown passion-filled career for Paulina Esinu Agropah.

A 29-year-old marketing graduate in Accra who is not only self-taught but one of Ghana's special effects makeup artist pioneers -- using prosthetic sculpting, moulding and casting techniques to create life-like artwork.

She recounts her humble beginnings.

"it’s all passion-driven. I think in level 200, I had that zeal for make-up and then I started implementing it as a hobby."

After only a few years, Paulina already boasts several awards for her craft.

"My first work I think was a burnt on the hand and a gunshot and it worked well for me. I posted it on social media and people applauded it and got that morale to go into it more."

Special effects makeup is still unexplored territory in Ghana and the graphic nature of Paulina's art is not always understood or well-received.

"I posted a couple of them on social media and people go by giving awful reactions. Some wouldn’t want to see even fake blood which if you are not really strong and confident in what to do, or you don’t have passion for what you do, it will break you down totally.

"I leaned on a few motivations people gave me and as a self-motivating person, I overlooked the bad reactions and I confidently chased after the good reactions.

Nevertheless, the Ghanaian artist has worked on a number of music videos, television series and other productions.

"Someone shared my post, media houses started picking it from there and that opened an acceptance and gradually people started accepting that and I got a movie contract too from there."

Paulina Esinu Agropah wants to influence the African film industry and inspire the youth.

Beyond her individual artistic career aspirations, the budding West African talent sees herself creating a realistic prosthetic feature for the physically challenged -- as part of her charitable plans in the next five to ten years.