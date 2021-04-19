Cameroonians pay tribute and last respects to Cardinal Christian Tumi

Many people gathered at the Douala Cathedral in Cameroon on Monday for one of the last tributes to Cardinal Christian Tumi -- the beloved bishop who died at the age of 91.

His death in early April moved the hearts of the entire country -- in particular those of many Catholics, as he was a fervent advocate for peace in the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon.

Mballa Dimitri, a funeral attendee and local businessman, remembers the Bishop with such reverence.

"For the people of God, this is a great man who is leaving. A multidimensional man, we have seen the intellectual with his numerous teachings, especially in philosophy. We saw the pastor, he was archbishop of Douala, we saw the builder. "

Jacques Mbong, a local Catholic priest recalls the social impact the bishop had on the entire country.

"I remember him as a man of truth, a man of sincerity who loved his country very much and who wanted peace in his country. That's why he was looking for all the ways and means to resolve the situation we are living in now and unfortunately, he left. He left us with this. I think that where he is, he must be praying for the country."

Cardinal Christian Tumi had fought to highlight a process of dialogue between the government, separatists, political actors and populations of the northwest and southwest regions of the country.