AU to procure vaccines from U.S. Johnson & Johnson

Coronavirus
In the context of supply issues, the African Union has abandoned plans to procure coronavirus vaccines from the Serum Institute in India and is now discussing possibilities with the U.S. Johnson & Johnson.
John Nkengasong, head of the African Disease Control Centers, said the sufficient supply of vaccine was crucial – and that export constraints by India is problematic for Africa.
He went on to say that the AU's decision had nothing to do with the potential connection to blood clots in some rare cases surrounding the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
He stressed that the AstraZeneca vaccine will still be distributed to Africa through the UN's Covax program.
Nkengasong claimed that the AU had already signed a contract with Johnson & Johnson for up to 400 million single dose vaccines.
