In Cameroun does being metally ill, mean being abandoned?

In the city of Dschang, it is no longer surprising for the inhabitants to see Mrs. Judith Ngamené, the founder of APBE, walking the streets of the city in search of the mentally ill. She is accompanied by her team of volunteers, who locates these patients. They are then given spare clothes, a trimmer for their long hair and food. She embarked on this adventure after rescuing a mentally ill girl from the street 9 years ago in the process of giving birth to a pair of twins.

"We support vulnerable people in general, abandoned people, vulnerable people, unloved people, lonely people, orphans and all those who are in need, the needy. But our target is the mentally ill. With an emphasis on this target that we call the forgotten of the forgotten." expressed Judith Ngamené, Founder of APBE.

_"In the street they don't have the same pathologies in fact. We will see those who have been abandoned because they are depressed, there are also schizophrenics, but schizophrenia is a genetic disease, one is born with it and it cannot end, which means that it is possible to find and administer medication so that they are mentally stable. But to say that they can be cured, no. On the other hand, those who are just depressed can totally recover mental stability.In Cameroon, the mentally ill are rejected by their families, their children, and society" _Dr. Pulcherie Tatang, Secretary General of the Association further explained.

In Cameroon, most mentally ill are rejected by their families, their children, and society. The association now operates in Dschang, Mbouda and Bafoussam with 30 volunteers. Judith's objective is to open a modern center for the care and follow-up of the mentally ill, as in some European countries.