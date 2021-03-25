Morocco warns freed activist against undermining state apparatus

The Moroccan Interior Ministry on Wednesday evening accused the French-Moroccan historian and activist Maati Monjib of "damaging the kingdom's image on human rights" alleging he made "irresponsible statements" after he was released from prison.

The Ministry warned that the government will begin legal proceedings against Monjib regardless of his status as an activist or dual nationalism.

A statement issued by the Ministry stated that Monjib undermined state institutions by evoking bad faith that is far from reality by faulting the political system and security apparatus of the north African country.

The 60 years old historian was arrested end of December as part of a preliminary investigation into "money laundering", accusations he termed as abusive of power.

He was previously sentenced to one year in jail for "fraud" and "undermining state security" in January, ending a tedious trial that was frequently postponed since 2015.

He was later released after spending three months in prison after he went on a 19-day hunger strike.

Six journalists and activists who were also on trial were sentenced to up to a year in prison. Three have left Morocco, and been granted political asylum in Europe.