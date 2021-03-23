Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Libya's eastern administration hands power to interim government

Abdallah al-Thani (R), the former head of Libya's parallel eastern government receives a delegation from Tripoli during a handover ceremony in Benghazi.   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Tancrede Chambraud

with AFP

Libya

It's a move many were waiting for in the quest for a long-lasting peace.

Libya's eastern administration has officially handed over power to a new executive led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

A government that is hoped to unify the war-torn country and steer it towards elections later this year.

The new Government of National Unity will replace both the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the parallel cabinet headquartered in Eastern Libya's Tobrouk, that have been at war for the past 6 years.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was sworn in last week after parliament approved his cabinet. A move hailed by key leaders and foreign powers as "historic" in the Libyan peace-process.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..