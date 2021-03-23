Libya's eastern administration hands power to interim government

Libya
It's a move many were waiting for in the quest for a long-lasting peace.
Libya's eastern administration has officially handed over power to a new executive led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
A government that is hoped to unify the war-torn country and steer it towards elections later this year.
The new Government of National Unity will replace both the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the parallel cabinet headquartered in Eastern Libya's Tobrouk, that have been at war for the past 6 years.
Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was sworn in last week after parliament approved his cabinet. A move hailed by key leaders and foreign powers as "historic" in the Libyan peace-process.
