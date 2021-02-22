Welcome to Africanews

Guinea: Harmattan Fog Delays the Delivery of 11,000 Ebola Vaccines

Ebola vaccines to Guinea saw a delay on Sunday   -  
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Guinea

Ebola Vaccine Delivery Delayed By Bad Weather

The arrival of 11,000 doses from the World Health Organization (WHO) of Ebola haemorrhagic fever vaccine Merck in Guinea — originally scheduled to be received Sunday afternoon at Conakry airport, was postponed to Monday.

The delay came as a result of the seasonal harmattan-sourced "fog" in the city that prevented the plane carrying the injections from landing.

The Guinean capital has been invaded for three days by fog caused by the harmattan, a dust-laden wind, an AFP journalist said. Because of this bad weather, "flights to and from (Conakry) are cancelled until further notice," a Guinean official told AFP on Sunday.

According to Guinean health authorities, the plane "continued on to Dakar" in Senegal and is to return to Conakry on Monday if conditions are favourable.

Recent Ebola Cases in the Region

The Who stated that over 8,500 additional doses will also be shipped from the United States

Five people recently passed away from Ebola in this south-eastern region of Guinea, bordering Sierra Leone, Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire.

The first resurgence in West Africa since the 2013-2016 epidemic which had caused more than 11,300 deaths mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

