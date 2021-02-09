Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

Atlas Lions of Morocco win second CHAN title in a row [Football Planet]

Football planet   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews
By Michael Oduor

Football Planet

The Atlas Lions of Morocco became the very first nation to retain the trophy and they now join DR Congo with 2 final wins in the tournament.

Big disappointment for Cameroon, the host nation finished only 4th losing two goals vs Guinea.

The ambiance after the match was superb with Moroccan fans celebrating the win in Yaounde while Mali fans also shared their experience after the loss.

Moroccan players earned the three individual awards distributed at the end of the continental tournament: Man of the Competition, Top Scorer, and Best Goalkeeper.

He may not have scored in the final, but Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi ended the tournament as the top scorer—with five goals—and the Raja Casablanca man also won the Player of the Tournament award.

We later talked to our sports correspondent from Senegal, Johnson Wahany Sambou. H believed that the Atlas Lions deserve this title.

"This victory is for the best team of the tournament. Morocco came in as favorites; they made sure their prowess was respected. The results are also revealing, 15 goals scored while conceding only 3."

Related articles

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Related articles

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..