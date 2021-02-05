Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Angola marks 60th anniversary amid protests

Angola marks 60th anniversary amid protests
Demonstrators carry an Angola national flag in Luanda   -  
Copyright © africanews
OSVALDO SILVA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Angola

Angola marked the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle with official acts and demonstrations.

In the Museum of Military History, in the center of Luanda, the national flag was raised and the anthem sang. This was followed by the deposition of flowers on the monument of the Unknown Soldier, in homage to all those who fought for the independence of Angola, achieved fifteen years later.

At the same time, elsewhere in the city, the National Police dispersed a demonstration with a hundred participants, in protest against the economic crisis and for political change.

According to the authorities, the demonstration did not meet the legal requirements and the participants committed several acts of vandalism, while the demonstrators claim to have been surprised by the strong police apparatus.

The demonstrators also wanted to express their support for the inhabitants of Cafunfo, in the diamond region of Lunda Norte, where on Saturday the police suppressed an action that they classified as separatist rebellion and which resulted in at least six deaths. Some non-governmental organizations denounced human rights violations. The government has ordered the opening of a judicial inquiry.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..