Mo Farah wins virtual sports world cancer solidarity challenge

Mo Farah wins the World Cancer Day Solidarity Challenge. The four-time Olympic champion beats World football champion Robert Pires, and Ada Hegerberg to win cycle race in aid of World Cancer Day.

"We are all here to put in as much work as we can and make it as fun as possible. And it is great to see so many people taking part in this event. All we do for cancer is really important to come together and there are not many events happening in the world. So to make this proper event, it is incredible", Farah said.

60,000 cyclists and some of the big names in sports and the entertainment industry took part in a virtual bike ride to raise funds to battle cancer.

The aim was to join forces in the fight to prevent millions of people from dying prematurely from the disease.

The virtual cycling event was run by a commentator to keep the game lively.

"He (Mo Farah) can see the finishing straight in sight, but (Austin) Healey has not given up just yet. 118 metres to go. Healey is in the finishing straight as well. Healey out of the saddle. There is only 200 metres between these two super-stars. Farah is going to hold on. Farah is going to take it. Unbelievable from Mo Farah who takes the win here, in the World Cancer Day Solidarity Challenge."

To raise much-needed funds for the global fight against cancer, the Union for International Cancer Control, teamed up with the international sports marketing agency, ORSEN SA and ZWIFT to create the challenge.

The Union for International Cancer Control is the largest and oldest global membership organization dedicated to the fight against cancer. ORSEN SA and ZWIFT is a provider of a virtual cycling platform with over two million registered subscribers from 195 countries.