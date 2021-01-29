CHAN 2021: D.R Congo, Cameroon clash Saturday

The Japoma Stadium in Douala will host the biggest game of the quarter finals in the 2021 African Nations championship this weekend.

Finally, some good news for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Undermined by 12 players and 3 members of the coaching team testing positive for Covid-19 since the kick-off of the tournament, the Leopards are gradually beginning to see the infirmary empty.

The Congolese Federation has said Coach Florent Ibenge, goalkeepers Ley Matampi and Guy Serge Mukumi as well as midfielder Doxa Gikanji have all tested negative.

They were able to take part in the training session held Wednesday in Douala, venue for the quarter-finals slated for Saturday against the host country, Cameroon.

Concerning the other 9 players who tested positive, 3 are still in isolation in Yaounde, while 6 of them are in quarantine in Douala.

They would be ready to join their teammates provided they pass a negative test for the coronavirus. It is with a full group of at least 3 players that the D.R. Congo will face the Cameroonians on Saturday.