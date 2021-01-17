Uganda's opposition decry police brutality

The campaign coordinator for Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine claimed he was beaten and tortured by police Sunday.

Andrew Natumanya made the allegations and showed his injuries a day after Uganda's longtime leader President Yoweri Museveni was declared winner of the country's presidential election, which the opposition has dismissed as fraud.

His leading challenger Bobi Wine, who's real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been under house arrest for several days.

Natamunya said he was abducted, beaten and electrocuted by forces loyal to the president and now his "whole entire body keeps shaking" when he tries to hold something.

Meanwhile, the deputy President of Uganda's opposition National Unity Platform Mathias Mpunga said the party "rejected the announced results of the presidential elections" and demanded Wine's "immediate and unconditional release" after the party had earlier said that their leader was placed under "house arrest" in the wake of the vote.

Wine said there had been ballot-box stuffing, intimidation, and that his party's agents had been beaten and chased away during the election on Thursday.

However Museveni has said it was the cleanest election in the country's history.