CHAN 2021: Cameroon, Mali secure first win

Cameroon
Football fans can smile once again following the start of the CHAN competition in Cameroon. The tournament began Saturday with a match between the host Cameroon and Zimbawe.
The Indomitable lions beat Zimbabwe 1 goal to nill. The fixture took place at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde and was played in front of a quarter-full stadium after the Confederation of African Football allowed some fans to access the fixtures during the biennial competition.
Cameroonina defender Salomon Banga scored the match-winner 18 minute after the start to make the host group a leader.
The next group A match was between Mali and Burkina Faso. Siaka Bagayoko scored the only goal for Mali. Mali will MEET Cameroon next Wednesday.
Sunday will feature group B matches when Libya will meet Niger at the 40,000-seat Bepanda stadium in Douala.
The most awaited match will be a derby between the DR Congo and the Republic of Congo later on Sunday night.
