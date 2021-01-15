Uganda's Museveni leads as rival claims victory: Updates

Uganda
It has been over 24 hours since polls closed and Uganda is still counting votes from its presidential and parliamentary elections.
Preliminary results announced by the electoral commission put President Yoweri Museveni in a commanding lead.
His rival, 38-year-old legislator Bobi Wine has dismissed the tally as a 'joke'.
15:30 GMT
Army confirms presence at Bobi Wine's home
A spokesman for Uganda's military told local broadcaster NTV that security were at Wine's home to 'provide security'
14:23 GMT
Electoral commission updates results
The head of Uganda's elections authority Justice Simon Byabakama says President Museveni's tally stands at 62% with almost 50% of all votes counted.
Bobi Wine's share is 29.3%
13:40 GMT
Bobi Wine's home under 'army siege'
The presidential hopeful said in a tweet that soldiers had jumped over the fence and into his residence in Magere, near Kampala.
