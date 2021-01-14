UN says death of Rwanda soldier in CAR likely a 'war crime'

The United Nations has denounced attacks by a rebel group in the Central African Republic Wednesday. Relative calm has been restored following an intervention by combined forces deployed in the country.

"Currently, the situation remains calm. The initiative of the armed groups that have infiltrated Bangui has been thwarted. And currently the troops on the ground control the situation", said MINUSCA spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Abdoul Aziz Fall.

The attack led to the killing of a Rwandan peacekeeper and another injured. And the United Nations has suggested that the officer’s tragic death could likely constitute to a war crime. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric denounced the attack.

"The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Central African authorities to take all the necessary measures to ensure accountability for these heinous attacks. The Secretary-General remains very concerned over continued destabilization efforts by armed groups in the Central African Republic and calls on all parties to stop violence and engage in meaningful dialogue", Dujarric said.

Security forces in the CAR repelled attacks by the rebels, who were trying to seize Bangui on Wednesday. It came after intense fighting in the outskirt of the capital city. According to Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada, at least 30 rebels were killed. The rebels are protesting the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera in the December 27 elections. They threatened to take control of the capital after his announcement victory on January 4, 2021.