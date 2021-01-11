Algeria president tos return to Germany for post-Covid-19 treatment

Algeria's President Tebboune announced on Sunday he is returning to Germany to receive treatment for post-Covid-19 complications in his foot.

It comes less than two weeks after he came back to Algiers following two months of medical care.

Aged 75 and a heavy smoker, Tebboune was hospitalised in Germany on October 28, and Algerian authorities later announced he had the Covid-19 illness.

"Since I came from my recovery in Germany and according to the protocol set up by the professionals, it has been planned that I go back," Tebboune said in a televised address.

"According to the protocol, only the simple things are left to be done, but the treatment must be finished... There could be a minor surgery on my leg."

It is not known how long he will be away but said he would follow up with officials on a daily basis.

Tebboune's prolonged absence had sparked concerns of an institutional crisis as the country battles political and economic challenges.

On January 1, Tebboune signed a new Algerian constitution into law, after approving a 2021 state budget a day earlier, the deadline for approving fiscal plans for the coming year.

He had previously been unable to ratify the constitution because he needed to be on Algerian soil to do so.