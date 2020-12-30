Welcome to Africanews

Algerian President Tebboune returns after Covid-19 treatment in Germany

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned Tuesday after a two-month stay in Germany, where he was treated with Covid-19, ending a long period of uncertainty in a country facing a health, political and economic crisis.

Tebboune landed 6 pm local time in Algiers and was met with several senior government officials like the Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Army Chief of Staff General Said Chengriha.

"It's difficult to be far from my country and even more difficult for someone who has a lot of responsibility", said the head of state.

The Prime Minister said he was "happy to see the President of the Republic back to his homeland" and was eager to continue their agenda to achieve the objectives of the new Algeria.

Tebboune sel-isolated on 24 October following a positive coronavirus case among his close staff. He later tested positive and was flown to Germany on 28 October for treatment.

