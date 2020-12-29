C.A.R. Gov't, observer missions describe polls as ''credible''

The presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic are ''legitimate'' and ''credible'', government spokesman, Ange Maxime Kazagui said Tuesday.

The first round was disrupted by armed groups occupying two-thirds of a territory hampered by civil war. Observer mission also agree.

"Despite a few reported incidents within the country, the voting process continued to completion", Mariam Aladji, head of mission of the the Community of Sahel Saharan States (CEN-SAD) said.

Kazagui said the election was held in the 16 prefectures of the Central African Republic, adding that 800 polling stations were not opened, out of 5,408. ''This means that 85% of the polling stations were open to the public", he said.

The first partial results are expected on January 4 with final results on January 19. A possible second round is scheduled for February 14, 2021.