Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

C.A.R. Gov't, observer missions describe polls as ''credible''

Voters wait as electoral commission officials check the voters roll at the Barthélemy Boganda high school polling station in the 1st district in Bangui, C.A.R.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Central African Republic

The presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic are ''legitimate'' and ''credible'', government spokesman, Ange Maxime Kazagui said Tuesday.

The first round was disrupted by armed groups occupying two-thirds of a territory hampered by civil war. Observer mission also agree.

"Despite a few reported incidents within the country, the voting process continued to completion", Mariam Aladji, head of mission of the the Community of Sahel Saharan States (CEN-SAD) said.

Kazagui said the election was held in the 16 prefectures of the Central African Republic, adding that 800 polling stations were not opened, out of 5,408. ''This means that 85% of the polling stations were open to the public", he said.

The first partial results are expected on January 4 with final results on January 19. A possible second round is scheduled for February 14, 2021.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..